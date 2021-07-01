WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine booster may not be needed, immunity could last for years

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths. The health department says none of them had been vaccinated.

This comes as a study out of the medical school at Washington University in St. Louis finds the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could protect people from the virus for years without a booster shot.

Dr. Jackson Turner is an instructor of immunology and pathology at Washington University and one of the researchers on this study.

“The immune response that gets generated by these vaccines appears to be very robust and very durable and very protective,” Dr. Turner says.

The research found that four months after vaccination, immune cells in the lymph nodes are still able to specifically target the virus.

“Some of which can produce antibodies for many, many decades,” Dr. Turner says. “Some of which can be re-activated upon secondary exposure so if someone were to encounter the virus again, these memory cells can re-engage with the virus and help fight it off again.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics throughout the week.

Tracy Jones moved to Springfield from Georgia and getting vaccinated was at the top of her priority list, especially after losing loved ones to COVID-19 over the last year.

”I’m thrilled that the vaccine will last for years,” Jones says. “That is a miracle.”

Jones says she did her own research online and wanted a vaccine that would protect her from the virus and the variants going around. That’s why she got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday at a clinic in Springfield.

“The type that were mRNA seemed to be doing better in trials than the ones that weren’t,” Jones says.

Dr. Turner says the vaccine is still highly effective against the variants we’re seeing right now. However, Dr. Turner says the big unknown is if the coronavirus continues to mutate into other variants in the future.

“It may be able to evade the vaccine responses which could make booster shots necessary with different strains of the virus,” Dr. Turner says.

Jones says she doesn’t want to see the community go backwards as positive case numbers continue to rise in Springfield.

“I don’t want to see us return back to the times when I can’t go to work in person and I can’t go to the store without being scared,” Jones says.

Dr. Turner says his research team is currently recruiting people who had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to see the long-term immune response to that vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to near the Gulf next week
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
‘It’s a huge night for Mississippi State!’: Bulldogs win College World Series

Latest News

Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI issues statement after arresting Jackson man for shooting federal agent
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to near the Gulf next week
Rare July cold front approaches tomorrow. And a tropical storm headed toward the Gulf next...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and three new...
180 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Thursday
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday