Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The line of mourners for the visitation and funeral of Cayce Seal seemed endless. It stretched along the grounds at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland.

Among them were representatives of several power companies, including Entergy, the company he was working for when he died after suffering an electrical shock. Their trucks held aloft American flags in honor of the 28-year-old Bay St Louis lineman.

William Nations grew up with Seal, and they lived on the same street.

“We played yard football together, we played basketball together,” he said. “It was always just me and Cayce against the neighborhood. It was hot pockets and Red Diamond sweet tea after school. We had a beautiful friendship.”

He traveled from his current home in Las Vegas to be among the hundreds for his service.

“It’s really humbling to see,” Nations said. “It’s awesome. Because a lot of people live long lives and they’ve nothing to tell for it. His life was brief, but it was so full. This guy, man, soccer coach, a stud himself playing ball. He played cornerback in front of me in high school. Anything he touched his hands to, he put all his work into it. He put pride on it.”

Also in the massive line was family friend Peggy Averhart. Like many, she has family members who are linemen, and she said people need to give them more respect.

“People have no idea what these men do everyday,” she said. “They’re out there working, trying to get that power back on. But, yet, people have the nerve to walk up to them and say, ‘How much longer before our power’s on. We’re hot.’ These boys are working on no sleep at all. They’re tired also. They’re hot, but they do their job to take care of their family.”

Nations said Seal will be remembered not just for what he did, but how he made people feel.

“You could walk in a room and no know a soul in that room,” he said. “But, if you saw Cayce, now you know everybody. He would pick you up. He would always be the one to bring light into the room.”

The service was held immediately after the reception and the burial was at Lakeshore Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.