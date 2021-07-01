WLOX Careers
Officials say East-West corridor must become reality to solve problems along Highway 90

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast Transportation leaders say now’s the time to move on a new East-West corridor in Biloxi and Gulfport. Easing traffic on busy Highway 90 has been a goal for more than a decade.

Kevin Coggin, Executive Director of Coast Transit Authority told Chamber of Commerce members the long discussed East West corridor must become a reality to solve the problems along Highway 90 that grow every year.

“Very unreliable from a storm impact, it floods more often, it gets sand on it,” said Coggin.

Paul Gavin of the Gulf Regional Planning Commission says people avoiding Highway 90 affects traffic on backstreets.

“We’ve seen speeds in excessive 40 miles per hour,” said Gavin.

Exactly where the 12-mile road would go hasn’t been ironed out, but the transportation leaders in Gulfport say the corridor will be north of the railroad tracks and south of the tracks in Biloxi.

“That’s what we determine of where or how the corridor takes place,” said Gavin.

There are still many unanswered questions about exact path of the road, but Gavin says he hopes to minimize how much private property has to be acquired.

“When you go to move someone out of their house it’s really tough,” said Gavin. “We really want to limit how many properties that you have to take.”

The estimated cost is $400 million and Coggin says the goal is to get 80% of that from the new federal infrastructure plan. And he wants coast residents to help make that happen.

“Contact their elected officials and let them know that they support the project,” said Coggin.

Coggin says it’s time to act now, before it’s too late. He also says the transportation authority will determine which area construction will begin at the next advisory meeting.

However, he tells us the project will most likely begin in Biloxi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

