New Ocean Springs mayor sworn in, ready to enhance City of Discovery

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new administration is now at the helm in Ocean Springs, led by newly-elected Mayor Kenny Holloway. The new mayor and board of alderman were swore in Wednesday evening during a ceremony.

With one hand on the Bible, Holloway took the oath of office, saying shortly after that he has big plans to enhance the City of Discovery.

“We’ve got almost $30 million worth of immediate needs and that’s what we’re going to go searching for, funding on that. Those are shuffle-ready projects. We’re ready to go with that,” said Holloway. “We’ve got other issues we’re going to deal with - the parking issue downtown, the traffic on Highway 90.”

With a new development already underway on Bienville Boulevard just west of Highway 57, Holloway says a focus of his administration will be attracting new businesses.

“We want to update our comprehensive plan and that’s going to give us a blueprint of where our developments need to go, where the residential development goes,” said Holloway. “We’re not going to be an industrial city, but we’ll have some light industry.”

While building up Ocean Springs is a priority, Holloway says he still wants to maintain the characteristics of the city that many have become so fond of.

“We want a little bit of everything. We want a good mix,” he said. “Everything we do, we want to protect the charm and the history and the beauty of Ocean Springs.”

