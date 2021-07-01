WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Morning fog? Cold front approaching. And Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For Thursday, some starting off foggy. Expect partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. Tomorrow through Saturday a stalling cold front will approach from the north, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low risk for flooding rainfall late Friday into Saturday. Then, as the front stalls nearby, we will see wet weather at times on Independence Day Sunday, perhaps especially from midday into the afternoon. Pattern stays wet next week. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa has formed from what was previously Tropical Depression Five out in the Atlantic. Elsa is forecast to be near Florida by next Tuesday, possibly getting into the eastern Gulf. It’s easy to say that there will be zero tropical impacts to South Mississippi between now and Monday. But, it’s currently too early to tell what will happen beyond that. We will be watching Elsa closely to learn more in the coming days. Pay close attention to tropical updates.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
Tropical Depression Five 10 PM June 30, 2021
Tropical Depression Five forms
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid Thursday; scattered storms this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pop-up showers expected
Tropical Depression Five 10 PM June 30, 2021
Tropical Depression Five forms
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 PM June 30, 2121
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 PM June 30, 2121