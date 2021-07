OMAHA, NE (WLOX) - In the tie-breaking third game of the College World Series Championship, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 9-0.

This is the first national championship the Bulldogs have won, marking an unforgettable night for State’s baseball program.

JOB DONE.



The party is just starting for StarkVegas. pic.twitter.com/x9rLUsAoiJ — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) July 1, 2021

A big congratulations to @HailStateBB on bringing the College World Series trophy home for the Magnolia State! #OmaDawgs https://t.co/i12TlJwx1u — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) July 1, 2021

TOTAL DOMINATION!! NO DOUBT WHO THE BEST TEAM IN COLLEGE BASEBALL IS!! HAIL STATE!! YOU MAKE MISSISSIPPI PROUD. #OmaDawgs #Legendary #HailState https://t.co/V1SzHx1Yrv — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) July 1, 2021

