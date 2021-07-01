WLOX Careers
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday

Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The biggest party in Starkville’s history is happening Friday.

The 2021 National Champion baseball team will be celebrated with a parade through downtown that ends at Dudy Noble Field.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Little Dooey on University Drive and end at the home plate gate at The Dude.

Fans are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route.

The ceremony at Dudy Noble will begin about 45 minutes after the parade.

Head Coach Chris Lemonis, President Mark Keenum, Director of Athletics John Cohen and City of Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill are all expected to speak.

Free parking will be available on campus, and the gates to Dudy Noble will open at 2:30 p.m.

The event will be free and open to the public. Overflow seating will be available at Humphrey Coliseum, which will open at 4 p.m. CT.

