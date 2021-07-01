WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday AM tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa forms, forecast to be near Gulf next week
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday AM tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa forms, forecast to be near Gulf next week