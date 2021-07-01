How to manage anxiety while easing back into pre-pandemic routines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As many people try to ease back into their pre-pandemic routines, mental health professionals encourage you to do so carefully.

Licensed therapist Dr. Tracey Johnson says people are dealing with ambiguous stress because a part of you knows you should be able to get back to life, but another part of you realizes things will never be the same.

Johnson said the back and forth can trigger stress, which is why you’re encouraged to focus only on what you can control what you can.

If you allow yourself to feel like you’re waiting to hear information that will make me feel safe, health professionals say you should understand that probably won’t happen.

Johnson encourages you to remember the word HALT:

H - Are you hungry? Hunger will cause you to be hypersensitive to everything around you

A - Are you angry or upset about anything going on? Allow yourself to process it and address it

L - Are you lonely? Keep in mind there’s a difference between being alone and being lonely

T - Are you tired? Don’t minimize the impact of sleep deprivation. It’s real and affects our mood and the tone of the day.

Dr. Tracey Johnson said it’s important to begin by checking off the box to see where you stand.

“If you do that box of checking off hunger, anger, loneliness, and tiredness... once you’ve done those and addressed them, then everything else you’re feeling means there’s something more to do,” Johnson said. “When you can knock out the basics, that’s a great place to start.”

