WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

How to manage anxiety while easing back into pre-pandemic routines

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As many people try to ease back into their pre-pandemic routines, mental health professionals encourage you to do so carefully.

Licensed therapist Dr. Tracey Johnson says people are dealing with ambiguous stress because a part of you knows you should be able to get back to life, but another part of you realizes things will never be the same.

Johnson said the back and forth can trigger stress, which is why you’re encouraged to focus only on what you can control what you can.

If you allow yourself to feel like you’re waiting to hear information that will make me feel safe, health professionals say you should understand that probably won’t happen.

Johnson encourages you to remember the word HALT:

H - Are you hungry? Hunger will cause you to be hypersensitive to everything around you

A - Are you angry or upset about anything going on? Allow yourself to process it and address it

L - Are you lonely? Keep in mind there’s a difference between being alone and being lonely

T - Are you tired? Don’t minimize the impact of sleep deprivation. It’s real and affects our mood and the tone of the day.

Dr. Tracey Johnson said it’s important to begin by checking off the box to see where you stand.

“If you do that box of checking off hunger, anger, loneliness, and tiredness... once you’ve done those and addressed them, then everything else you’re feeling means there’s something more to do,” Johnson said. “When you can knock out the basics, that’s a great place to start.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday AM tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa forms, forecast to be near Gulf next week
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

Latest News

How to manage anxiety while easing back into pre-pandemic routines
How to manage anxiety while easing back into pre-pandemic routines
With Delta variant looming, average COVID-19 cases in Mississippi climb once again
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths...
356 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact