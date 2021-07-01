WLOX Careers
Gulfport Police Department offering public firearms safety course

The beginner level course educates people on gun laws, gun safety and proper firing technique
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In an effort to promote responsible gun ownership, Gulfport Police Department is offering a firearms safety class that is open to the public.

The two-day class is an introduction to firearms, instructing people on the do’s and what-not-to-do’s of handling a gun. The first class session was on Wednesday and went over the basics, ending without any bullets being fired.

Call Community Relations today at 228-868-5703 or complete the registration form on our website under the Community Relations tab. Seating is limited so don't delay! $25 per person

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

“This is the beginning of your venture into shooting a handgun, not the end,” said Capt. Paul Podlin with Gulfport Police Department.

While the class is an introductory one, some were there as a refresher.

“This is my wife’s third time, this is my fifth time,” said participant Steve Kanter. “The Gulfport Police Department does an excellent job in providing a gun safety class. Every time I have come to this class, I have learned something new or several things.”

Kanter and his wife spent their 30th wedding anniversary at the class brushing up on gun safety.

Still the class is about education and building confidence in one’s ability to safely handle a firearm.

“Firing a gun is very important and that is one of the fundamentals,” explained Podlin. “You have to get out there and shoot it, but we also teach some techniques. How to do it without going to the range, how to practice, how to clean your weapon, just touching it and feeling confident, leaving here with a level of confidence.”

The second class for this session wraps up Thursday but it’s a training course that the police department will continue to offer in the future. The two-class safety course is $25 per person. To learn more about the class and sign up, make sure to keep an eye on Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook page or Twitter.

