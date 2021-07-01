‘Extend a Hand, Help a Friend’ summer camp gets science lesson

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Children from kindergarten through eighth grade got a little science education as part of an outreach by the organization “Extend a Hand, Help a Friend.”

It was the organization’s first summer camp at Infinity Science Center. It involved 70 children, and it was also the first time for many of the students to experience Infinity Science Center in Hancock County.

Organizer Jeffrey Hulum III with the West Gulfport Civic Club was almost as excited for the opportunity as the children.

“Everybody’s coming together to say this is what we need to grow all the youth,” he said. “And, if want to decrease the crime, want to increase education, these are some of the things we’ve got to do. Pour back in to our youth from a collective standpoint.”

Helping to chaperone the students were volunteers with the Gulfport Police Department’s Explorer program.

“We’ve got a continual partnership with Gulfport Police officers for building and enhancing the brand of our police that protects to serve our community,” Hulum said.

The organization has been doing programs for youth since 2017.

And Hulum said this summer camp was a necessary addition.

“We have reduced some of the hunger that goes on in our community through our food-giving in the summer program,” he said. “It has also increased the educational knowledge and the arts and crafts skills of some of our youth inside our communities, who would have stayed home dormant if not been for this summer camp.”

