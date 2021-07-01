Chris Lemonis: title ‘means everything to all of us’

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - After Mississippi State claimed the first team national championship in school history, head coach Chris Lemonis joined in on the celebratory dogpile.

“I don’t think they were really happy about that,” he joked.

After the win - cowbell in hand - Lemonis, in just his third season in Starkville, said it meant the world to everyone who wears maroon and white.

“It’s awesome. It is awesome. For all these kids, all the players who played here before us, and for these fans, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I kept telling the guys our dream was to win it in the end. It means everything to all of us. Our fans, our administration, our players, it’s just a huge night for Mississippi State.”

