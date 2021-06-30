WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US home contract signings rebound in May

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That’s up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1% ahead of where they were one year ago with the country in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s just the second month-over-month increase so far in 2021 but potentially foretell a strong finish to the summer season.

While there’s no shortage of people in the market to buy, many have been forced out by the lack of properties for sale, which along with rising material costs, have sent new and existing home prices to record highs.

All of the four major U.S. regions registered gains in contract signings from the previous month, with the Northeast jumping 15.5% in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails...
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths...
356 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations