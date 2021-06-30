BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC 5), located east of the Lesser Antilles, which could soon become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Elsa over the next few days.

The system is expected to track westward across the Caribbean over the Fourth of July Weekend and could potentially make its way into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico around July 5-6th.

However, it is too early to speculate where it will go beyond that time frame and what impacts it may bring.

One of the main questions will be whether PTC 5 tracks over the Caribbean islands or stays over water. This could have a big impact on overall intensity and track.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five 4 PM June 30, 2021 (WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.