WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five

System may become Elsa over the next few days
By Eric Jeansonne
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC 5), located east of the Lesser Antilles, which could soon become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Elsa over the next few days.

The system is expected to track westward across the Caribbean over the Fourth of July Weekend and could potentially make its way into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico around July 5-6th.

However, it is too early to speculate where it will go beyond that time frame and what impacts it may bring.

One of the main questions will be whether PTC 5 tracks over the Caribbean islands or stays over water. This could have a big impact on overall intensity and track.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five 4 PM June 30, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five 4 PM June 30, 2021(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing

Latest News

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 PM June 30, 2121
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 PM June 30, 2121
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pop-up showers expected
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast