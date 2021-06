OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss slugger Tim Elko announced on Twitter that he underwent surgery on Monday on his torn ACL.

Surgery was a success!! Can’t thank everyone enough for all the thoughts and prayers! Now starts the road to recovery! #GlorytoGod — Tim Elko (@TimElko) June 29, 2021

Elko hit 7 home runs after coming back from the injury - including two in an epic win over Southern Miss - after missing less than a month of games.

