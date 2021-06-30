Star-Spangled Cleanup returns to the Coast this July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After all the July 4th fun, there’s always a mess that needs to be cleaned up.

To help clean up firewood debris off the beaches, the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup Program at the MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center in Biloxi will host a Star-Spangled Cleanup event open to volunteers. The program has hosted the event since 2018.

The cleanup sites for the July 10th, Star-Spangled Cleanup event. 🇺🇸 Check out which site is near you and join us from... Posted by Mississippi Coastal Cleanup Program on Monday, June 28, 2021

This year, Volunteers will have two options for participating.

Volunteers can attend the actual event, which will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 8 - 10 a.m. at 10 locations across the Coast. Each location will be supervised by a Site Captain to help the volunteers get supplies and brief them on how to log the amount of trash they collect.

Volunteers can also request supplies to clean up wherever they choose throughout the week following Independence Day festivities. They can register to grab a bin from the extension center office.

All participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a kayak.

Those who wish to join in are asked to register by July 9.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.