WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Southern Miss welcomes new School of Music director

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 33-year career with the School of Music at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jay Dean is calling it a career.

“It’s bittersweet, but I know it is something I need to do,” Dean said. “It has been an honor to be here and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people.”

In his place, USM has appointed Colin McKenzie, the former director of The Pride of Mississippi, as the new director for the School of Music.

“To have the opportunity to be trusted with the directorship of the School of Music, not just after him but the numerous school directors that have come before who have left such an incredible legacy for us, it is an honor that I have a hard time putting into words,” McKenzie said.

Mckenzie will officially take the director position on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

Crews work to clear land at one of the entrances to Gautier's Town Commons Park
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
We are near the end of Migraine Awareness Month, but medical professionals still want everyone...
Memorial Hospital brings awareness to migraines
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact