Pass Christian celebrates military heroes

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - War Memorial Park is one of the more picturesque parts of Pass Christian, and on Wednesday morning, it served a dual purpose.

First, the dedication ceremony of 250 military hero banners that are attached to light poles all around the downtown area. You’ve seen these in other cities on the Coast, now they’re in the Pass.

“The USO is so honored that the city of Pass Christian has chosen us to be the beneficiary of this wonderful project,” said Felice Gillum, USO executive director. “We have been America’s way to support our military and that has gone unwavered.”

This morning 250 of these military heroes signs located in downtown Pass Christian were dedicated at War Memorial Park. It was also the last official act for outgoing mayor Chipper McDermott. pic.twitter.com/WEbV352Top — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 30, 2021

The event also served as a changing of the guard in the city mayor’s office. Outgoing Mayor Chipper McDermott sees this as his last outgoing act after 16 years at the helm.

“For the last act, you couldn’t get a better one than to honor the veterans right here at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian, so this is a really good thing,” McDermott said.

Meanwhile, incoming Mayor Jimmy Rafferty is getting sworn in as Pass Christian’s new mayor July 1, and he’s also sponsoring one of the signs.

“Chipper McDermott’s been the mayor ever since Katrina, and he’s done a great job,” Rafferty said. “Just looking forward to getting in and leveraging all the great things that he’s done.”

