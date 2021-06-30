WLOX Careers
Mourning Pascagoula mother pleads for her son's killer to be found

16-year-old Travis Reddix Jr. was shot and killed in an armed robbery January 3. His mother...
16-year-old Travis Reddix Jr. was shot and killed in an armed robbery January 3. His mother Keisha Horsley continues to fight for justice six months later.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula mother doesn’t want her son’s murder to become a cold case. It’s been six months since 16-year-old Travis Reddix Jr. was shot on Eden Street outside the apartments where he lived with his mother. Keisha Horsley said she won’t rest until her son’s killer is behind bars.

“No matter what I do, he’s never coming home,” Horsley said.

In the last six months, Horsley has replayed Jan. 3 over and over in her mind.

“I was sitting on my couch at the apartments in Pascagoula and I heard shots,” she said. “And when I heard shots I wasn’t quite sure. I was like fireworks or something.”

Those sounds were the gunshots that took her only child, TJ. Horsley said her son was a good kid, goofy, made straight As, and never missed any of her phone calls. Around the time of the shooting, an odd message from his phone made her worry.

“Then I look at my phone at it says a Cash App,” said Horsley said. “I’m like Cash App, no my baby ain’t gave nobody his money.”

Horsley immediately began calling TJ’s phone and he never picked.

“I went outside and from outside I could hear people from the scene talking,” Horsley said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s my son.’ His hair he got the crinkle hair, and he got on boots and there’s a body laying there, and that looks like my baby,” she cried.

Her son’s murder is a tragedy she never imagined, and her pain grows every day knowing her son’s killer has not been found.

“I’ve passed out fliers. I’ve asked people to come forward,” she said. “I’ve actually gone to different houses to talk to people in that area.”

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said that a new investigator has been assigned to the case to speed up the investigation, serving as a new set of eyes. Chapman said this is a slow-moving process, but hard work is being done to get justice for Reddix.

Horsley said this is the third detective her son’s case has been assigned. Horsley said she’s hoping with the changes, justice is served for her son.

Chapman said Detective McQueen is now the lead investigator, and if anyone has any information regarding this case, to contact him or the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898.

Horsley said she is working to increase the reward for whoever provides information to lead to an arrest and donations to help can be made to the GoFundMe or cash app, $Justice4TJay.

