WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More showers with some rain-free hours too

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms will be around at times again today with most areas at least getting some rain. There will be rain-free hours as well. Highs will range from the upper 80s to around 90. Long story short, these scattered to numerous showers each day will probably continue through next week, with increased rain chances this holiday weekend as a stalling cold front approaches from the north. In the tropics, there are still two areas to watch in the Atlantic. One of them, 97L, will likely become a depression or storm by this weekend. The next name on the list is Elsa. Currently it’s still too far away to be considered a credible or direct threat to the Gulf Coast region but we’ll be watching the latest developments so stay tuned in case of any changes.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers keep coming
Scattered showers
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Still looks like wet weather could be around our region at some point this holiday weekend. A...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast