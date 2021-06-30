More showers with some rain-free hours too

Showers and thunderstorms will be around at times again today with most areas at least getting some rain. There will be rain-free hours as well. Highs will range from the upper 80s to around 90. Long story short, these scattered to numerous showers each day will probably continue through next week, with increased rain chances this holiday weekend as a stalling cold front approaches from the north. In the tropics, there are still two areas to watch in the Atlantic. One of them, 97L, will likely become a depression or storm by this weekend. The next name on the list is Elsa. Currently it’s still too far away to be considered a credible or direct threat to the Gulf Coast region but we’ll be watching the latest developments so stay tuned in case of any changes.