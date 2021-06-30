WLOX Careers
Mississippi State forces Game 3 in College World Series finals, defeats Vanderbilt 13-2

Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young...
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State dominated Vanderbilt 13-2 to force game three in the College World Series finals.

The Bulldogs need just one more win to become College World Series champions. It will be the first in the program’s history.

The two teams will face off again Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

