Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve the removal of several prominent Confederate statues from the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The bill, which would remove the bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy, passed 285-120.

The statues would go back to the states that sent them. The statue of Davis, for example, would be returned to Mississippi and that of Alexander Hamilton Stephens would be returned to Georgia. Davis served as the Confederacy’s president and Stephens as its vice president.

Just one Mississippi Representative voted to remove the statues--Democrat Bennie Thompson.

Sixty-seven Republicans also voted to approve the bill, but none from Mississippi joined.

Michael Guest was unable to vote while Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo voted no.

Guest says he would have noted no, explaining that he does not believe the federal government should make that decision.

My position on the statues remains unchanged.



I am opposed to the federal government ordering or dictating Mississippi to remove the statues chosen by the MS legislature.



The process of removing or changing the statues is granted to the states, not the federal government. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) June 30, 2021

The bill would still need to pass the Senate. A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate. Some Democrats hope for a different outcome with a Democratic president and Democratic-controlled Senate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.