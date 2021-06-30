WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve the removal of several prominent Confederate statues from the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The bill, which would remove the bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy, passed 285-120.

The statues would go back to the states that sent them. The statue of Davis, for example, would be returned to Mississippi and that of Alexander Hamilton Stephens would be returned to Georgia. Davis served as the Confederacy’s president and Stephens as its vice president.

Just one Mississippi Representative voted to remove the statues--Democrat Bennie Thompson.

Sixty-seven Republicans also voted to approve the bill, but none from Mississippi joined.

Michael Guest was unable to vote while Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo voted no.

Guest says he would have noted no, explaining that he does not believe the federal government should make that decision.

The bill would still need to pass the Senate. A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate. Some Democrats hope for a different outcome with a Democratic president and Democratic-controlled Senate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths...
356 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Crews work to clear land at one of the entrances to Gautier's Town Commons Park
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Mississippi State's Diamond Dawgs are in Omaha preparing to play Game Three in the College...
MSU's Diamond Dawgs inspiring next generation of ballplayers
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development