WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing

Latest News

Baby Jane Doe #2 has been buried at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula for 33 years...
Cold Case: Investigators exhume body of unidentified Baby Jane Doe
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE
Reeves creates military affairs office to improve national security, appoints PJ Waldrop as director