Memorial Hospital brings awareness to migraines

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We are near the end of Migraine Awareness Month, but some medical professionals still want everyone to stay educated about the severe headache.

It’s a common and under-diagnosed condition that affects many Americans, including people in South Mississippi.

“It has a significant impact in their daily life as a whole,” said Dr. Chelsea Grow.

Grow is a neurologist at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport who sub-specializes in headache medicine. She sees and treats many patients across South Mississippi that suffer from the painful headache and other symptoms too.

“(Migraine) is often associated with light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, nausea, and it’s worse with activity and exertion, which is why patients prefer to be still and in a dark room,” she said.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, 12% of the population suffers from the condition. It’s mostly women who suffer from it with symptoms usually showing between 18 to 44 years old.

Biloxi resident Melissa Holder Cavalier started to get migraines as early as 18.

“I had one or two every once and a while,” she said.

Migraines came more frequently after she had her second child.

“I started getting them all the time,” she said. “Different things would induce migraines - stress, sleep deprivation, if I got hungry.”

Doctors said there are many medications and treatments to help cure and prevent migraines, including one procedure you might not have thought about.

“More recently we have implemented Botox, which has been around for roughly 20 years and used to treat other medical disorders,” Grow said.

Studies show the treatment works when treating the effects of chronic migraines, helping to decrease how often patients get migraines and leading to a better quality of life.

Holder Cavalier used to rely on anti-epileptic medicine until she started using Botox about a decade ago.

“It’s very comforting to know that there’s treatment and you don’t have to withstand pain and dizziness, nausea and body fatigue,” she said. “You can live your life.”

Medical officials stress that you talk with your doctor about the best migraine treatments for you.

