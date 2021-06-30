WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

McHenry man sentenced for trafficking child porn

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - A McHenry man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for transporting child pornography.

Dexter Kimsey, 26, was sentenced Monday to 141 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In June of 2019, Homeland Security Investigations in Gulfport and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant at a McHenry home where authorities discovered electronic devices belonging to Kimsey. Kimsey’s online account and cell phone were found to have visual depictions of child exploitation in both still and video format.

Kimsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2020, and pleaded guilty on March 31, 2021.

Kimsey was also ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $14,000 and an assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act,

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing

Latest News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five 4 PM June 30, 2021
Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five
Power trucks were among the hundreds of units that filled Highway 90 in honor of beloved Bay...
‘He had the biggest heart of gold’: Procession pays tribute to beloved Bay St. Louis lineman Cayce Seal
Fort Bayou Bridge will be closed for two more nights on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7,...
Fort Bayou Bridge will close two more nights in July
War Memorial Park is one of the more picturesque parts of Pass Christian. Wednesday morning, it...
Pass Christian celebrates military heroes