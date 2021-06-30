McHenry man sentenced for trafficking child porn

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - A McHenry man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for transporting child pornography.

Dexter Kimsey, 26, was sentenced Monday to 141 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In June of 2019, Homeland Security Investigations in Gulfport and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant at a McHenry home where authorities discovered electronic devices belonging to Kimsey. Kimsey’s online account and cell phone were found to have visual depictions of child exploitation in both still and video format.

Kimsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2020, and pleaded guilty on March 31, 2021.

Kimsey was also ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $14,000 and an assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act,

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.