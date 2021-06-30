George County’s Ashton Hollins receives Illinois offer

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A new, rising star in South Mississippi is officially on the power five football radar.

George County athlete Ashton Hollins tweeted out Sunday that the University of Illinois offered him his first scholarship.

He spent his previous years at Mary G. Montgomery high school in Alabama. In May, he accounted for a pair of touchdowns in George County’s spring game.

