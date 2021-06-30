WLOX Careers
George County’s Ashton Hollins receives Illinois offer

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A new, rising star in South Mississippi is officially on the power five football radar.

George County athlete Ashton Hollins tweeted out Sunday that the University of Illinois offered him his first scholarship.

He spent his previous years at Mary G. Montgomery high school in Alabama. In May, he accounted for a pair of touchdowns in George County’s spring game.

