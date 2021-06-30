Gautier making progress on amphitheater development

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier is now under new leadership and they have big plans to push for more development in the city. Two new councilman, a councilman at large and a new mayor all raised their right hands to be sworn in Tuesday night.

The new administration has plans to continue progress on the development of an amphitheater and Town Commons Park.

Crews are already at work clearing land and widening the pathway for one of two entrances that will lead visitors into the amphitheater, where city leaders are looking forward to being able to host concerts and other community events.

“We got to have some community togetherness and activities to bring the community together,” said the newly-elected Mayor Casey Vaughan.

To ensure the amphitheater is a state-of-the-art entertainment venue, City Manager Paula Yancey says Gautier is signing a memorandum of understanding with 46 Entertainment, a production company that specializes in all aspects of live events from ticketing to audio, video and lighting.

“This is an important step in designing the amphitheater,” said Yancey. “We want to design it in a way within our budget that we can accommodate these acts so that we can really make it a venue that is a class act.”

Updated infrastructure will play a critical roll in developing the Town Commons.

“We’ll be working with our federal delegation in Washington to secure more infrastructure funding for the City of Gautier” said Vaughan. “We need that. It’s very important. It don’t look pretty, but it is important. Our infrastructure is aging.”

Yancey says within the next month or so, 30 percent of the amphitheater’s design will be submitted to the city council for approval.

“Once we get the go ahead from the council, what we will then do is proceed to the final design,” said Yancey. “What we’re hoping is the amphitheater will be designed by the time the Town Commons sitework is complete so we can go straight on and bid it and keep going without a break.”

City leaders broke ground on the first phases of the 33-acre development, which is located just north of the old Singing River Mall property on the northeast end of the Dolphin Road roundabout.

Phase one, which is estimated to cost $1.9 million and take nine months to complete, will see roads and drainage built, as well as other infrastructure, parking and the great lawn area, where the city plans to host events like Cruisin’ the Coast.

Phases two and three are slated to bring an outdoor amphitheater, pavilions, restroom and concession facilities, a musical water feature, dog park, musical playground, splash pad, pickleball courts, football field, volleyball courts, fire pits and more.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.