Fort Bayou Bridge will close two more nights in July

Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Late-night commuters can expect more debtors around Fort Bayou Bridge in July.

The bridge will be closed for two more nights on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

During the overnight closures, crews will be pouring concrete and lifting and installing new machinery.

The bridge will be open to traffic again between 5 a.m. - 10 pm. on Wednesday, so morning and afternoon traffic may not be affected.

In June, MDOT announced that the bridge would close from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. from June 22 - 23. Prior to that, MDOT announced the bridge would be reopened at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. It had been closed since March 14 for a repair project.

“We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders back in May. “We know this has been an obstacle for the public but we are grateful to everyone who was inconvenienced by this closure. We want to remind the public, we still have a lot of work left on this bridge repair project. The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project.”

Although the bridge was reopened to traffic, drivers were warned of additional overnight closures until the entire project was complete.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at those times. Detour signs will be in place around the bridge and drivers are reminded to be on the alert for roadside work crews.

