Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld speaking during a luncheon on security in rising Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP Photo/Wally Santana, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld died Wednesday at age 88, according to a family statement posted to his social media accounts.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” read the statement.

Rumsfeld was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico.

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense under President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and again from 2001 to 2006 under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

