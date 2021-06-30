Cold Case: Investigators exhume body of unidentified Baby Jane Doe

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was 33 years ago on June 30, 1988, that an autopsy was performed on a newborn baby found in a Jackson County river. For more than three decades, the baby has remained unidentified, only being referred to as Baby Jane Doe #2.

Now, cold case investigators with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to find out who the baby is and how she ended up in the Pascagoula River in the Wade community.

On Wednesday morning, authorities gathered at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula to exhume the infant’s body, hoping a fresh set of eyes will help shed light on the long-unsolved case.

Little is known about Baby Jane Doe #2. She was believed to be just 3-5 weeks old when she was put in the river, said authorities. Her autopsy report showed that she drowned.

Baby Jane Doe #2 has been buried at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula for 33 years since being found in a Jackson County river. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

For 33 years, she has laid next to Baby Jane Doe #1, an 18-month-old girl dubbed “Delta Dawn” who was found in a Jackson County river in 1982. Delta Dawn and her mother were identified last year.

Now that Baby Jane Doe #2 has been exhumed, cold case investigators in Jackson County will try to gather new evidence in an effort to find out who she is, where she came from, and how she ended up in the Pascagoula River.

Anyone who may have information that can help solve this cold case is urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.