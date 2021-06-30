Brittney Reese ‘grateful and proud’ to participate in fourth Summer Olympics

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Brittney Reese is officially Tokyo bound after she qualified for the Olympics for the fourth consecutive summer games. Reese, 34, told WLOX this will be her last Olympic games, and she hopes to add a second gold medal in the long jump to her resume.

But no matter where the indoor American record-holder finishes, she says being able to show out for her country, and her hometown, is a privilege like no other.

“It’s a big honor. I’m grateful and I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi and also Gulfport,” Reese told WLOX. “I want kids in the area to look up to me and understand they can also be where I am today. It’s a great honor any time you’re able to represent the United States and wear the flag on your chest. It’s a great feeling, and I’m blessed and honored to do that.”

