WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brittney Reese ‘grateful and proud’ to participate in fourth Summer Olympics

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Brittney Reese is officially Tokyo bound after she qualified for the Olympics for the fourth consecutive summer games. Reese, 34, told WLOX this will be her last Olympic games, and she hopes to add a second gold medal in the long jump to her resume.

But no matter where the indoor American record-holder finishes, she says being able to show out for her country, and her hometown, is a privilege like no other.

“It’s a big honor. I’m grateful and I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi and also Gulfport,” Reese told WLOX. “I want kids in the area to look up to me and understand they can also be where I am today. It’s a great honor any time you’re able to represent the United States and wear the flag on your chest. It’s a great feeling, and I’m blessed and honored to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi
A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
Traffic flowing again after car fire blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral

Latest News

George County's Ashton Hollins awaits a snap in George County's spring game
George County’s Ashton Hollins receives Illinois offer
George County’s Ashton Hollins receives Illinois offer
Brittney Reese ‘grateful and proud’ to participate in fourth Summer Olympics
Mississippi Tim Elko (25) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Auburn on Sunday,...
Tim Elko undergoes ACL surgery