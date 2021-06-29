As unvaccinated lead COVID-19 deaths, local doctors urge immunizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Disturbing news from the CDC - the majority of recent COVID-19 deaths are among those who are not immunized. Medical professionals in this state urge you not to let your guard down believing the virus is no longer spreading.

“Now to be unvaccinated is a choice to get COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Bryan.

The chair of the Mississippi State Medical Association is closely monitoring recent coronavirus deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost all of those who died from the virus in May were unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing a lot of hospitalizations and deaths in those who are unvaccinated,” said Bryan. “In fact, under 50, a hundred percent of the deaths recently have been from those who are unvaccinated.”

Mississippi’s vaccination rate is the lowest in the nation, while testing for the virus remains steady. Dr. Bryan is also seeing more cases of the Delta variant in the state.

“We’re watching it real closely. It’s more transmissible, in fact, I think we learned that it’s about 40 percent more transmissible than the British variant which we were all looking at or the U.K.,” added Bryan.

“I was doing anything to prevent having COVID,” said Tina Davis.

The Florence resident is fully vaccinated but still takes precautions like wearing her mask. She is mindful of the death rate in the state, especially among younger unvaccinated adults.

“It’s high. So, to me, I would recommend getting the shot,” said Davis. “To me, I’d rather take the shot and hopefully be protected than take the chance of getting it from anybody.”

As of June 22, the State Health Department reports 29 cases of the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.