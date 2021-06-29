Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The third suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Moss Point last month is now in custody.

JaMichael Jenkins was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals and Moss Point Police Department. The two agencies worked together to track Jenkins to a home in the 4900 block of Bryant Avenue, said authorities.

Jenkins is charged with murder in the shooting death 27-year-old Devonte Carson, who was killed on May 27. Two other suspects, Anthony Rashawn Hunt and Nekila Michelle Davis, were also charged with murder in Carson’s death.

Anthony Hunt and Nekita Davis are also charged in the May 27 murder of Devonte Carson in Moss Point. Hunt died in custody at an Orleans Parish jail earlier this month. (Moss Point Police Dept.)

Hunt was arrested in New Orleans after a five-hour standoff with police. He died 11 days later while being held at Orleans Parish Jail, said Louisiana authorities. Davis, who goes by the nickname Moonpie, is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being arrested on June 22.

All three suspects are accused of shooting Carson following a confrontation on May 27. The deadly confrontation happened around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle. Investigators talked to several witnesses who said trouble started when a dark brown or tan SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer, drove up to the area and two men got out. The driver of the vehicle was a woman, said witnesses.

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting or said what the confrontation is believed to be over.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.