WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Statewide human trafficking campaign launches

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Human trafficking is real, and it’s happening in Mississippi. But the red flags are often missed or go unreported.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell are teaming up for this new statewide campaign and hoping people won’t shy away from speaking up if they suspect human trafficking.

Be the Solution — it’s a slogan you’ll start seeing throughout the state, whether in the bathroom of a convenience store, along the side of an 18 wheeler, or on a billboard. The point is letting folks know that if they suspect human trafficking, they need to report it.

“The real key is, people have to be willing to step in,” explained Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “That it’s perfectly OK to call the 1-800. It’s perfectly OK to call any of us that are in this partnership and know that we are so grateful. Because again, it could mean a rescue. It could mean empowering someone who might not live another day because they’re caught up in human trafficking.”

But in order to step in, people have to know what they’re looking for. That’s where the training and resource piece of the campaign will come in. Every commercial driver’s license holder will be offered training, as will school bus drivers. This type of training is already happening, but the statewide campaign is looking to cast that net even wider.

“One out of every twelve jobs in the state of Mississippi is in the trucking industry is in the trucking industry,” noted Mississippi Trucking Association President Hal Miller. “One out of twelve. That’s almost ten percent of everybody working in Mississippi working is tied to the trucking industry. They will be able to infiltrate that huge population of people and again train them on what human trafficking is, what it looks like and what to do about it.”

“The people of this state, including truckers, have to be the eyes and ears of what’s going on out there and let law enforcement know so they can finish the investigation,” added Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Mississippi has also made changes to the law in recent years that prevent minors from being charged with prostitution and removes an obstacle of them coming forward.

“The law requires us to classify that child involved in the commercial sex industry as a victim...period...it makes all the difference in the world in her chance for recovery,” explained Center for Violence Prevention Executive Director Sandy Middleton.

Middleton also noted that even just the social media posts about the campaign launch could go a long way. Because victims will see that and see that the state’s leaders are saying — this is not your fault, you are a victim.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck
Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi

Latest News

In March, the American Rescue plan act was passed that included $28.6 billion in grants for...
Possible additional $60B in funding could be the boost restaurant industry needs
Volunteers with Comeback Coolers were busy decorating coolers Monday in Ocean Springs. The...
LIVE REPORT: Comeback Coolers decorating party
The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to push Congress to pass an...
Restaurant Revitalization Fund could pump $60 billion into the restaurant industry
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail