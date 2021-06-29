WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Possible additional $60B in funding could be the boost restaurant industry needs

By Brandy McGill
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More money could be coming to independent restaurants.

In March, the American Rescue Plan Act was passed, which included $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants, food trucks, and bars. Now senators are working to reintroduce that legislation with more money, and it could be the solution to some restaurant owners’ problems.

“It would really help if we could get a grant that wouldn’t have to be paid back,” said J’s Restaurant owner Louis Fouquet III.

“We can’t afford to take on another loan,” said Cuz’s Oyster Bar and Grill owner Melvin Barnes.

Both restaurant owners said they are feeling more COVID-19 impacts as they work to get back to normal. While staffing has been an issue, Fouquet and Barnes agree now finances are topping that.

“Food prices, ground meat, steaks, ribs, everything is going up,” Fouquet said.

That’s one reason the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to push Congress to pass the additional $60 billion in grant money under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, introduced in part by Sen. Roger Wicker.

“This is an incredibly vulnerable industry,” said executive director Tish Williams. “The restaurant industry, they’ve had so many challenges from the pandemic, so we are asking all of our citizens to join with us to call for support of this legislation.”

Both Cuz’s Oyster Bar and Grill and J’s Restaurant have had to change or remove some things from their menus due to supply shortages and higher prices.

“Keeping up with payroll. Keeping up with food cost, food prices,” Barnes said. “The availability of the food has just been unbelievable.”

“Mayonnaise,” Fouquet said. “You wouldn’t think something as simply as mayonnaise, even that has gone up, almost double. It’s crazy.”

Although loans have been available through the Paycheck Protection Program, Fouquet said they helped but put him more behind.

“That money is all gone,” Fouquet said. “So although that SBA loan helped, we do have to pay it back starting next year. So that is a financial concern of mine, so if we can get this grant I will do whatever they need me to do.”

Barnes said to take care of his employees and keep everything flowing smoothly, the grant would be a boost to do so.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck
Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi

Latest News

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to push Congress to pass an...
Restaurant Revitalization Fund could pump $60 billion into the restaurant industry
A national shortage is leading to less fireworks on the shelves at many stands this year, which...
National firework shortage causing price hike, concern over inventory
As Scrapin' the Coast grows, so do small businesses that surround the event, which began in 2002.
Scrapin’ the Coast brings growth for small businesses along for the ride
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi