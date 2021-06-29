Possible additional $60B in funding could be the boost restaurant industry needs

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More money could be coming to independent restaurants.

In March, the American Rescue Plan Act was passed, which included $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants, food trucks, and bars. Now senators are working to reintroduce that legislation with more money, and it could be the solution to some restaurant owners’ problems.

“It would really help if we could get a grant that wouldn’t have to be paid back,” said J’s Restaurant owner Louis Fouquet III.

“We can’t afford to take on another loan,” said Cuz’s Oyster Bar and Grill owner Melvin Barnes.

Both restaurant owners said they are feeling more COVID-19 impacts as they work to get back to normal. While staffing has been an issue, Fouquet and Barnes agree now finances are topping that.

“Food prices, ground meat, steaks, ribs, everything is going up,” Fouquet said.

That’s one reason the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to push Congress to pass the additional $60 billion in grant money under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, introduced in part by Sen. Roger Wicker.

“This is an incredibly vulnerable industry,” said executive director Tish Williams. “The restaurant industry, they’ve had so many challenges from the pandemic, so we are asking all of our citizens to join with us to call for support of this legislation.”

Both Cuz’s Oyster Bar and Grill and J’s Restaurant have had to change or remove some things from their menus due to supply shortages and higher prices.

“Keeping up with payroll. Keeping up with food cost, food prices,” Barnes said. “The availability of the food has just been unbelievable.”

“Mayonnaise,” Fouquet said. “You wouldn’t think something as simply as mayonnaise, even that has gone up, almost double. It’s crazy.”

Although loans have been available through the Paycheck Protection Program, Fouquet said they helped but put him more behind.

“That money is all gone,” Fouquet said. “So although that SBA loan helped, we do have to pay it back starting next year. So that is a financial concern of mine, so if we can get this grant I will do whatever they need me to do.”

Barnes said to take care of his employees and keep everything flowing smoothly, the grant would be a boost to do so.

