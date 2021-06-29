WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pearl River’s Landon Gartman named NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year

By Dylan Dunaway
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Pearl River baseball’s Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise) was named the NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year, the league announced Monday. ”This is the greatest honor that I have ever received and probably ever will receive,” Gartman said. “It is something that I never expected to happen in a million years. It means that all of my hard work and training between my first year and this year has paid off for me. It’s amazing.”The honor adds yet another award to commemorate Gartman’s phenomenal season. The right-hander had already been named to the NJCAA All-America, All-MACCC and All-Region 23 teams in addition to being named the MACCC Pitcher of the Year and being a four-time MACCC Pitcher of the Week.”Landon was a marked man from early on in the season, winning the pitcher of the week award four times,” coach Michael Avalon said. “You worry about how these young men are going to handle success. He handled this success and bullseye as well as any player that I’ve ever coached.”

A YEAR TO REMEMBER

Gartman was a force on the mound as the ace of the Wildcat pitching staff, appearing in 12 games and starting in 11. The Memphis signee finished with a perfect 9-0 record and led Pearl River starting pitchers in innings pitched (60), strikeouts (81), strikeouts per nine innings (12.15) and ERA (1.95). His ERA was second in the nation and he finished with two complete games.”I think he did so well because he has a very humble, blue-collar work ethic,” Avalon said. “Throughout the year, we continually were amazed at how each week he answered the bell against some of the toughest competition in the country. This is an incredible honor for Landon and very deserved. I’m excited for him, the Gartman family and our institution as Landon continues to represent our college the right way.”Gartman credited his coaches and teammates for his success.”Coach (Brandon) Pennington, coach (Slater) Lott and coach Avalon all have helped me become not just a better player but a better person and a better man,” Gartman said. “My teammates always pushed me, kept me on my toes and kept me working. The whole team helped me work to be the best player that I could be.”

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck
Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

Jay Johnson introduced at LSU
Jay Johnson introduced at LSU
Pearl River’s Landon Gartman named NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year
Pearl River’s Landon Gartman named NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year
Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during...
Mississippi State loses to Vanderbilt 8-2 in Game 1 of College World Series
Go Hornets!
East Central High School product plays in College World Series finals