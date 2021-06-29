WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana

Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary owner, speaks about clients who have displayed an improvement in their quality of life after use of some of his products during a Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee hearing on medical marijuana, Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee met for a second time to hear testimony on the effect a medical marijuana program could have on the state.

The state Supreme Court ruled in May that a voter-approved medical marijuana initiative is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated.

The lawmakers gathered did not discuss in detail what a medical marijuana program could look like in Mississippi, or whether they believe a medical marijuana program should exist in the state.

They mostly listened to speakers, which included lawmakers from Utah and Oklahoma — two states with their own medical marijuana programs — physicians, an advocate and a business owner that sells CBD products.

Most Read

Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi
A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
Traffic flowing again after car fire blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths...
270 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Tuesday
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse
Miss. BBB warns of charity scams following FL condo collapse