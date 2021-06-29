Maroon and white fans nervously watch as Bulldogs battle for College World Series

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State is in Omaha preparing Tuesday to play game two of the College World Series, and fans from all over the Magnolia State are showing their support.

Across South Mississippi on Monday, State fans gathered at homes, sports bars, casinos and restaurants to cheer on the Diamond Dawgs. The excitement is made even greater because if State wins, it will make this the first-ever national title the baseball team has earned.

Sports books throughout the Coast were filled Monday as people gathered to bet on their Dawgs.

“This year, especially with two SEC teams being in it - one of them being Mississippi State - people have been calling asking what time and if they can come out and watch the game,” said Brad Carpenter, the sports book manager at Draft Kings in the Scarlet Pearl.

Other sports bars and restaurants also filled up ahead of game one. The Mississippi State Alumni Association’s Gulf Coast chapter - known as the Coast Dawgs - gathered at Mugshots in Biloxi to watch the big game.

Dressed all in maroon and white with cowbells in hand, the alumni group sat on the edge of their seats as Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter took the mound. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start though, as Kamren James launched one over the left field wall. Cheers and cowbells reverberated throughout the state when that happened.

The defending champions responded in the meanest of ways. Driving in seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, causing many State fans to avert their eyes. Still, fans held out hope.

“We do call them Cardiac Dawgs for a reason,” said Christina Hilliard. “So they might be giving us a small heart attack right now but we are excited,” said Coast Dawgs Vice President Christina Hilliard.

The alumni that were gathered for the watch party even got to celebrate one of South Mississippi’s own making a difference on the grand stage. George County’s Logan Tanner drove in a run during the fourth.

“For us to know that we are represented up in Omaha has been a dream for this area and we would like to be able throw our support to not only our ‘OmaDawgs’ from the Coast but our athletes in general,” said Hilliard.

State lost to Vanderbilt 8-2 but fans are hopeful they will bounce back Tuesday during game two. The Bulldogs have to win Tuesday’s game in order to keep their hopes of winning the national championship alive.

The two teams will face off again Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

