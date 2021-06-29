LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses

WLOX Careers
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263 which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

This legislation will now require each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing with another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions.

Watch live here:

