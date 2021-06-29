Job fair offers resources, opportunities to those still looking for work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Critics have painted the unemployed as not wanting to work. While some people are just now looking for jobs after the extra unemployment benefits ended this month, folks at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Job and Resource fair showed up ready to work in a job they desire.

“Mississippi Gulf Coast Job Fair and Resource Fair was birthed out of the idea of creating a one-stop model where individuals can come and get everything they need in one place,” said South Mississippi Goodwill Chief Workforce development officer Kimberly Hall.

Goodwill partnered with five other sponsors: East Biloxi Collaborative, NAACP Biloxi, NACCP Gulfport, Memorial, and JZ 94.5, to fill the coliseum with more than 50 employers and resource outlets Tuesday.

“So the NAACP Gulfport reached out and said, ‘Hi, here’s an idea we have. Can you help execute this event?’ and we were sold,” Hall said. “There are so many people now in South Mississippi looking for work, so many great employers who are looking for talent and we thought this is a perfect opportunity at the end of June to help people make those connections.”

#HappeningNow Large job fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. There’s several employers here, like industrial, healthcare, retail, and more. You can also get a free covid vaccine or test. Come out before 2pm @WLOX #jobs #Employment #biloxi #COVIDimpact pic.twitter.com/iWuIVcMp1j — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) June 29, 2021

Federal unemployment benefits ended in Mississippi on June 12. People without a job believe it’s easy to get a job, and “Now Hiring” signs have become a common sight. Bryan Hoban has been unemployed since March 2020 and has not found a job that fits his 25 years of work experience.

“Bringing in equipment and setting up shows like audio-visual equipment and cameras, that’s where my passion is and I love to do that and interact with people,” Hoban said. “So I’ve done other things like fast food and stuff. It’s just that’s not what I want to do.”

Shannon Williams and her twin sister Shayla Williams said events like this are vital to help people get back on their feet.

“I literally just started working where I work at now and coming up here to this job fair literally giving myself more options and opportunities to explore other things,” Shannon said. “It is still kind of hard even though I am working.”

“It’s a blessing to even have something like this on the Gulf Coast because the fact that it’s been a lot of us impacted from the COVID-19 and it’s been really tough,” Shayla said.

After going table to table, then an onsite interview, not one job seeker left empty-handed. Some secured jobs, while others now have more resources to find the job they want.

