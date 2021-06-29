WLOX Careers
Jay Johnson introduced at LSU

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward introduces Jay Johnson as the new head baseball coach on...
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward introduces Jay Johnson as the new head baseball coach on Monday, June 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson was introduced at LSU on Monday and wasted no time letting people know he’s there to win.

While he doesn’t have his staff lined up - he said he will not rush that - he outlined his plan to win, and offered a new definition of the three-letter word.

“Recruit, develop, win. I know what that means to you, it means the same thing to me, but it means something else: what’s important now?” he said. “We cant go to Omaha today. But our players out in summer baseball can be doing something, our players in the weight room can be doing something today. We get to September 1st and we’re doing skill work we’re gonna be doing something to move us in that direction. Where we’re at that day, is the most important day.”

