WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there

Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Bobby Lee Koch, 35(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after he drove to jail under the influence and told authorities that God told him to go there.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, On June 27, 2021, they were called to the Ouachita Correctional Center regarding a harassment complaint. OPSO says upon arrival, they spoke with a guard who pointed towards a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies say they then made contact with the man in the vehicle, 35-year-old Bobby Koch of Choudrant, Lousiana.

They say Koch got out of the vehicle and said “God told me to come here.” OPSO says they asked Koch if he had been using any illegal drugs in which he stated he did methamphetamine before going to OCC. The sheriff’s office says Koch stated he was sent there by God to get his family out of the facility. Officers say they then placed him in handcuffs for their safety,

Deputies say after getting permission, they searched Koch’s vehicle and found suspected meth which he admitted was his. Koch was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and taken inside the jail.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins was arrested in Moss Point on June 29, 2021. He is charged in the May...
Third suspect wanted in Moss Point murder arrested
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

Latest News

Crews work to clear land at one of the entrances to Gautier's Town Commons Park
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Mississippi State's Diamond Dawgs are in Omaha preparing to play Game Three in the College...
MSU's Diamond Dawgs inspiring next generation of ballplayers
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
Gautier making progress on amphitheater development
We are near the end of Migraine Awareness Month, but medical professionals still want everyone...
Memorial Hospital brings awareness to migraines
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast