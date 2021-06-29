Harrison County School District expanding as fall semester approaches

HARRISON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - It’s tough enough trying to get one construction project completed. Now imagine building two new schools as well as remodeling and expanding a third. That’s the heavy load being carried in the Harrison County School District. It’s just part of that $55 million school bond that was passed in the district in 2018 for new schools and upgrades.

Priority one is getting West Harrison Middle School up and running by the time school starts in August.

“I think this is gonna help pull some kids from West Wortham and North Gulfport that are getting overcrowded, so this is gonna help get those kids here,” said Marty Hardy, district architect.

The only thing putting this project in neutral at times has been the weather.

“There’s a lot of mud everywhere. We’ve been trying to get asphalt down but it just doesn’t seem to want to cooperate,” Hardy added. “Every time we go to lay asphalt, it starts raining. We have to let it dry out for a couple of days, but we have confidence we’re gonna get it.”

At North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School, they not only have these new classrooms, but they also have a new gym, new restrooms and a new front entrance.

“That was much-needed space so they could also go to a K-8 and help with the overcrowding issues as well,” Hardy added.

Meanwhile, work continues on Creek Bend Elementary and Middle School. That project is scheduled for completion by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

