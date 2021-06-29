Facebook for fish: New app aims to make citizens into marine biologists

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Want to help scientists identify Gulf Coast wildlife? There’s an app for that.

Two University of Mississippi faculty members are working on a new app that will allow citizens to post pictures and report siting of wildlife across the northern section of the Gulf of Mexico, specifically in South Mississippi. The app is designed to be used by users with little-to-no knowledge of biology.

“We are trying to design an app that is not just for the ‘citizen scientist’ already out there but for everyone,” said Richard Buchholz, Ph.D.

Professors Buchholz and Glenn Parsons have partnered with the Gulf of Mexico Citizen Scientist Initiative to help design the features of the app. The team has moved past the initial design phase and opened for programing bids on Monday, June 28. Parsons recently spoke about the app at the Mississippi Aquarium last Friday.

“We would love to have a whole army of people out there taking photos,” Parsons said.

The program was funded in part by the RESTORE Act and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. According to the University of Ole Miss, the initiative was awarded $1.7 million, including $2.2 million to the University and $500,000 to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

The app’s working title is the Mobile App for Marine Assessment. Once finished, users can download the MAMA app for free and upload pictures, text, and locations of wildlife sightings. This could include information from fishermen about their latest catch or tourists sharing photos of dolphins in the bay.

“The potentials are limitless,” said Parsons. “It could be about a stranded sea turtle or a beached dolphin or a manatee sighting. It will have maps that will show (uploaded) distributions on it.”

For fishermen who don’t want to reveal their favorite fishing spot, Parsons said there will be a feature that will allow them to post without recording their location. The app will also have information about how to identify invasive species, which could be harmful to the native ecosystem.

All of the information uploaded to the app will be compiled into a database that will allow researchers to track population numbers along the Coast. Users can also comment on other people’s photos to help them identify species of fish or other types of sea life.

“People can take pictures of any wildlife, but it would be especially great to get pictures of things that are less common in the area,” said Buchholz.

The app is moving into the programming phase of development. Once that is finished, the researchers are looking for beta testers who would be willing to test the app before it is released to the public.

“Despite the setback from COVID-19, we don’t want to rush this,” said Buchholz.

Citizens can keep updated on developments by signing up on this web form.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.