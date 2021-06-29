East Central High School product plays in College World Series finals

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - On the day of the big game, East Central High School Baseball head coach Bo Long kept busy. Long spent the hot Monday afternoon covering the clay infield of East Central’s baseball field with tarps before watching his former player, Brad Cumbest, take the field as a Mississippi State Bulldog in the College World Series finals.

”It’s huge. It’s a lot of fun, a lot of pride, and a lot of anxiety,” Long said. “I get nervous watching him play almost as if it were one of my own kids or me out there playing.”

As a Hornet, Brad’s athleticism shined in multiple sports, and there was always a loving competitiveness with his family. Brad’s cousin, Mark Cumbest, said baseball is where Brad truly excelled.

”I said, Brad, always remember you will be the second-best football player in the family. I found out, listen brother, I can’t hold a candle to Brad and I didn’t play baseball,” Mark said. “I mean he is in a class by himself.”

Brad has now joined the elite of college baseball with a chance to compete for the national championship. Long said he can remember watching Brad improve through hard work and dedication.

”He kept plugging away and working and getting better and made a big jump into his junior year and then a huge jump into his senior year. You could see the writing on the wall,” Long said. “He’s just a 6′5″, 250 lbs. athlete. Not many guys that size can move and do the things he can do.”

These special talents are what Mark said help Brad truly live out his childhood dream.

”He told me that ever since he was a kid, and this is true, he always loved Mississippi State Bulldogs,” Mark said.

Brad and the rest of the Mississippi State Bulldogs face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the College World Series finals.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.