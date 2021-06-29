WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

#BuddyStrong: Dog could be released by end of July after being set on fire in April

#BuddyStrong: Dog could be released by end of July after being set on fire in April
#BuddyStrong: Dog could be released by end of July after being set on fire in April(Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog that was set on fire by a child in April continues to recover due to the aid of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and the Tunica Humane Society.

In an update on Facebook, the College stated that in the 9 weeks Buddy has been recovering, he has received 5 skin grafts and his face is healing well.

Buddy has also received small surgeries to help his eyelids close. Hair has begun to regrow around his eyelids and the edges of his burns, and his whiskers are reportedly coming in as well.

“The main part left to heal is the bridge of his nose between his eyes – basically the center of the wounded area,” the College explained.

According to Dr. Betsy Swanson, Buddy could be released as early as the end of July or the beginning of August. This depends, though, on how long it takes for him to heal.

“He continues to heal rapidly, but it’s a large area to cover,” said Swanson.

The College said that Buddy continues to be a happy and loving dog and that he loves attention, walks and back scratches.

It has also been revealed that Buddy is a Mississippi State fan and is cheering on the Dawgs as they compete in the College World Series!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
James Douglas Dennis, 29, was sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County...
Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi
A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
Traffic flowing again after car fire blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck

Latest News

Gulfport's Brittney Reese is heading to the Summer Olympics after earning a spot on the U.S...
Gulfport's Brittney Reese headed to the Olympics for her 4th time
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by...
Bulldogs in familiar position with backs against wall
More than 50 employers and resource outlets filled the Mississippi Coast coliseum Tuesday for...
Job fair offers resources, opportunities to those still looking for work
State Epidemiologist Paul Byers
Byers: 80% of new Delta COVID-19 variants reported in Jackson metro area
Hancock County Youth Court Judge Trent Favre was recently appointed to the National CASA...
Hancock County judge appointed to National CASA Judicial Leadership Council