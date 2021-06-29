Biloxi’s Fourth of July fireworks display looks to be bigger than ever

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A national fireworks shortage is causing a hike in prices just days before families get together for Independence Day celebrations.

This has led some people to head to fireworks stands earlier or plan on heading to public shows, like the one in Biloxi.

“Our show is the second largest show between the Louisiana line and the Florida line,” Rusty David said.

David is the fireworks coordinator for the Boom Boom Committee, a group made up of private and corporate sponsors that put on the city’s fireworks display.

“In 1976, it’s been done ever since by then, every year,” he said.

Despite this year’s shortage, organizers assure the public that they have everything they need for the show.

“We’re plugged in with a company that’s been shooting our fireworks for a long time,” David said. “We have a priority with fireworks and some of the other companies have not.”

The committee is also dealing with the rise in cost for the fireworks.

“We’re working through it and we’re raising a little more money so we can have the same quality show,” David said.

Despite the challenges, spectators can expect the same 20-minute show with some added features.

“I got a couple of surprises but I don’t want to tell it all right now,” David said.

With the fireworks display going on as usual this year, organizers want more people to focus on the true meaning of Independence Day.

“It’s basically about the freedom we have and where we are,” David said.

Members of the committee want people to commemorate the sacrifices made for our country and our liberties.

It’s the reason why they continue to have such a massive show, for such an important day.

“It’s called being an American. We have a show for Independence Day that makes us look like we are excited to be Americans,” David said.

The display will be this Sunday at 9 p.m. across from the Biloxi Yacht Club. Spectators can also tune into 95.3FM for music that synchronizes with the show.

