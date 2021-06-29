Biloxi Police see vehicle numbers, traffic tickets increase during 2021 Scrapin’ the Coast.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People had a wild time at last week’s Scrapin’ the Coast.
According to the Biloxi Police Department, the number of police calls and arrests at the 2021 event was slightly higher than last year and the number of tickets served at the event was nearly five times higher than in 2020.
Police reported giving out a total of 237 traffic tickets at the event. The police also recorded 405 calls, 28 arrests, and 40 vehicle tows at the event.
Last year, the police only recorded giving 48 traffic tickets. They also received 403 calls and made 17 arrests and 10 tows in 2020.
Traffic reports were also significantly higher than average on Friday and Saturday. The police recorded a 22 percent increase over the average 24-hour vehicle counts on Friday and an increase of 17 percent on Saturday. Sunday, however, saw a decrease of 12 percent.
|Locations
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|US 90 at DeBuys Road (E/B)
|16,911
|16,383
|11,644
|Pass Road. at DeBuys Road (E/B)
|14,561
|15,170
|9,577
|Popps Ferry Road at Riverview Drive (S/B)
|10,805
|10,763
|7,638
|US 90 at Porter Avenue (W/B)
|20,680
|18,714
|16,446
|1-110 (S/B)
|31,701
|29,714
|22,259
|Daily TOTAL
|94,658
|90,744
|77,419
|Percentage of change vs. Average Daily Count
|+22%
|+17%
|-12%
According to the police numbers, the traffic was greatest on I-110 on the southbound Lane. Friday nights had the highest vehicle count of all three days with Saturday being slightly lower except at the intersection of Pass Road at DeBuys Road.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.