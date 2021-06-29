Another hot summer day with pop-up showers

Another round of hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder possible today. There will be many rain-free hours too. These will mainly be your typical garden variety summertime rains. So thankfully there is little to no risk of flooding rainfall or damaging thunderstorms for us. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index up to 102. Tropical Storm Danny has inland dissipated over Georgia after making landfall in South Carolina last night. There’s an area to watch for tropical development in the Atlantic which is approaching the Lesser Antilles. Currently, there are zero credible or direct tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. We are 10 weeks away from the annual peak of tropical activity.