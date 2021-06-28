WLOX Careers
WLOX earns 12 first place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcaster

WLOX took home 12 first place awards from the 2021 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards.(MAB)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is proud to announce that it brought home 12 first place awards and several smaller awards from this year’s Mississippi Association of Broadcaster.

Several WLOX talent and staff attended the MAB 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting awards banquet Saturday in Jackson where the awards were presented.

WLOX placed in the following categories:

First Place

Breaking News - Harrison County Brush Fire

Breaking Weather - Hurricane Zeta coverage

Continued Coverage - COVID-19

First Amendment Award of Excellence - “Dangers in the Air” by John Fitzhugh

General news - “Protestors call for removal of Confederate monument in Gulfport” by Hugh Keeton

Investigative Reporting - “Dangers in the Air” by John Fitzhugh

Multimedia - “Delta Dawn and her mother identified as Missouri woman, child missing since 1982” by Lindsay Knowles

News Anchor - Alison Spann

Newscast - 6 p.m. show on April 1, 2020

TV Reporter - Chancelor Winn

Second Place

Continued Coverage - Mississippi State flag

Friday Night Football Showdown

Social Media - WLOX Facebook

News Videography - Tristan Ruppert

News Anchor - Meggan Gray

Sports Anchor - Michael Dugan

Sports Story - “Pass Christian holds special Senior Night for teen athlete diagnosed with cancer” by Michael Dugan

TV Reporter- Tristan Ruppert

Weather Anchor - Eric Jeansonne

Third Place

Weather Anchor - Taylor Graham

WLOX Marketing Department

1st place - Commercial Campaign

1st place - Commercial over :30

2nd place - Commercial :30 or less

Created on November 28th, 1941, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters is one of the nation’s leading state broadcast associations. With 100% of Mississippi TV stations, and 85% of Mississippi radio stations as members, the MAB represents the Mississippi broadcast industry in Washington and at the state and local levels.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

