WLOX earns 12 first place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcaster
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is proud to announce that it brought home 12 first place awards and several smaller awards from this year’s Mississippi Association of Broadcaster.
Several WLOX talent and staff attended the MAB 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting awards banquet Saturday in Jackson where the awards were presented.
WLOX placed in the following categories:
First Place
Breaking News - Harrison County Brush Fire
Breaking Weather - Hurricane Zeta coverage
Continued Coverage - COVID-19
First Amendment Award of Excellence - “Dangers in the Air” by John Fitzhugh
General news - “Protestors call for removal of Confederate monument in Gulfport” by Hugh Keeton
Investigative Reporting - “Dangers in the Air” by John Fitzhugh
Multimedia - “Delta Dawn and her mother identified as Missouri woman, child missing since 1982” by Lindsay Knowles
News Anchor - Alison Spann
Newscast - 6 p.m. show on April 1, 2020
TV Reporter - Chancelor Winn
Second Place
Continued Coverage - Mississippi State flag
Friday Night Football Showdown
News Videography - Tristan Ruppert
News Anchor - Meggan Gray
Sports Anchor - Michael Dugan
Sports Story - “Pass Christian holds special Senior Night for teen athlete diagnosed with cancer” by Michael Dugan
TV Reporter- Tristan Ruppert
Weather Anchor - Eric Jeansonne
Third Place
Weather Anchor - Taylor Graham
WLOX Marketing Department
1st place - Commercial Campaign
1st place - Commercial over :30
2nd place - Commercial :30 or less
Created on November 28th, 1941, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters is one of the nation’s leading state broadcast associations. With 100% of Mississippi TV stations, and 85% of Mississippi radio stations as members, the MAB represents the Mississippi broadcast industry in Washington and at the state and local levels.
